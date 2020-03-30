Amarillo residents inspire one another with chalk messages

As you walk through the neighborhood of City View in southeast Amarillo, it’s hard not to notice different messages and pictures written in chalk.

Messages of hope and inspiration during this pandemic.

“We’re all spreading a message of positivity throughout the whole neighborhood. It’s really exciting to see. It’s just encouraging if you’re out for a walk or just seeing the kids have a good time with it. It’s really neat,” said BreAnn Land, Amarillo resident.

Land and her family aren’t just observing, they’re one of the many families taking part in inspiring the neighborhood. Which she says has brought her family even closer together.

“It’s fun, just to have family time together and spend some quality time together that we’re not getting as much of as we thought we were. It’s been fun,” said Land.

Land says it’s also united their neighborhood.

“It’s one of those things that you put people in their home for a little bit and it’s their way of being together but not really being together. ‘It will pass. We will get through it. It is temporary and it is nice to see when we go out on our walks,” said Land.