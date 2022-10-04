AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Way announced its Dine United campaign throughout the month of October where the community can help families in need by dining out at participating restaurants.
The restaurants, according to the United Way, will donate a portion of their sales to the United Way annual campaign which is a community-wide effort with local organizations to “generate awareness and support for the United Way.”
The following is the list of participating restaurants:
- Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to close: La Fiesta Grande
- 2200 S. Ross St. and 7415 SW 45th Ave.
- *Must mention United Way;
- 2200 S. Ross St. and 7415 SW 45th Ave.
- Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Jason’s Deli
- 2600 Wolflin Ave. and 7406 SW 34th Ave.
- *Must mention United Way;
- 2600 Wolflin Ave. and 7406 SW 34th Ave.
- Oct. 12 all day: Sonic Drive-In
- Any location;
- Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bubba’s 33 Hometown Happy Hour
- 2813 W I-40 Frontage Rd.
- *Must mention United Way;
- 2813 W I-40 Frontage Rd.
- Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to close: Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner
- 2100 N. 2nd Ave. in Canyon
- *Must mention United Way;
- 2100 N. 2nd Ave. in Canyon
- Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Chesneys Whiskey Saloon
- 715 S. Polk St.;
- Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- 3501 SW 45th Ave.)
- *Must mention United Way;
- 3501 SW 45th Ave.)
- Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Walk-On’s
- 3506 S. Soncy Rd.
- *Must mention United Way;
- 3506 S. Soncy Rd.
- Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: YOLO’S Food Truck & Restaurant
- 316 6th Ave.
- *Must mention United Way.
- 316 6th Ave.