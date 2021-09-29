Amarillo residents can dine out for a good cause in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Way of Amarillo & Canyon said October will bring local residents the chance to help community members in need by dining out at certain restaurants.

According to a press release, “Dine United is a community-wide effort among local dining establishments to generate awareness and support for the United Way.” The organization informed participating restaurants will donate part of the proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

The nonprofit said in order to ensure the donation, you must mention “United Way” when ordering. Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Pizza Nomad – All month of October – Ask for the Pork Party Pie

Walk- On's – Oct. 5 – All day

Feldman's Wrong Way Diner – Oct. 11 – 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sonic – Oct. 14 – All locations, all day

Bubba's 33 – Oct. 18 – 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Robin – Oct. 21 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Beef 'O' Brady's – Oct. 27 – HOMETOWN HAPPY HOUR – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – $10 – All you can eat buffet – Wristbands for sale at door

La Fiesta Grande – Oct. 28 – 5p.m. – 10 p.m. – Both locations

Additionally, United Way said all proceed collected at the Hometown Happy Hour will go to the organization.