AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has reappointed an Amarillo resident to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review Committee.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Mindi McLain of Amarillo to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review Committee. Mclain serves as a partner and attorney with Wright Law TX, PLLC, and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Area Bar Association and serves on the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center Executive Council.

Lubbock resident Celeste Caballero, a pediatrician with the Covenant Medical Group, was also reappointed to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee. According to the release, both the terms for Caballero and McLain are set to expire on Jan. 15, 2028.