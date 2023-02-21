AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo resident has been reappointed to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Elodia Brito of Amarillo has been reappointed to the board, which makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision as well as makes recommendations on clemency matters to Abbott.

Brito previously served as a parole commissioner and has also served in administrative roles in federal courts for the Northern District of Texas. According to the release, Brito has also served as a courtroom deputy for the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Amarillo division.

According to the release, Abbott also reappointed Brian Long, a Kilgore resident, to the board. Long is a board member of the Kilgore Education Foundation.

Officials said in the release that the terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029. The appointments are also subject to Senate confirmation.