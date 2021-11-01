Amarillo resident reappointed to Rehabilitation Council of Texas

FILE – This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that an Amarillo resident has been reappointed to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas, a statewide council that works with the Texas Workforce Commission to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.

According to a news release from the office, April Pollreisz, the chair of the State Independent Living Council and former customer service professional in the insurance industry, was reappointed to the council. Pollreisz, who also serves as the treasurer of the Panhandle Independent Living Council, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from West Texas A&M University.

The other individuals who were appointed and reappointed to the council include:

Christopher “Mark” Baird, a unit support coordinator for the Texas Workforce Commission from San Angelo;

Glenda Born, a retired assistive technology specialist for the Texas Workforce Commission from Austin;

Michele Dobbins, a regional blind services specialist for Texas Workforce Solutions from Pasadena;

James Williams, the chief executive officer for Bloom Consulting from Leander;

Lisa Coward, the PATH project director for the Partners Resource Network from Sour Lake;

Joseph Powell, the president and CEO fo the Association of Persons Affected by Addiction, Dallas from Dallas.

The terms for all the individuals named, or reappointed, to the council are set to end Oct. 29, 2024, the release stated.