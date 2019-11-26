Amarillo resident raising autism awareness with unique truck

Tristan Ridling’s truck sticks out. But he’s not doing it to be flashy or draw attention to himself.

“I just want to be able to spread autism awareness to be like don’t care. Just stop caring about what people think, we don’t. My family doesn’t,” said Ridling.

Ridling mentions family because autism hits close to home.

“My little brother, he’s severely autistic,” said Ridling.

It’s in the design of a puzzle because autism, like a puzzle, can be a complicated matter.

“Basically a lot of people don’t know what autism is. They only hear the word but they don’t truly actually understand what autism is. That’s why the autism ribbon is nothing but puzzle pieces, it’s so complex,” said Ridling.

It’s needless to say his brother approves.

“The first day I showed up to my mom’s house and he was outside, he almost started crying, he absolutely loves it. He loves all the colors, he loves how loud it is, he absolutely just loves it,” said Ridling.

While the issue itself is complicated, Ridling says his truck’s message is quite simple.

“Just be who you are, let them be who they are. I guess not really hide it, because that’s not what I’m trying to say to people do. Let it be open, let people know what autism is, autism is out there,” said Ridling.