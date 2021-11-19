Amarillo resident named to Texas Crime Stoppers Council

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 30, 2009 file photo, The south side of the Capitol and its surrounding grounds are shown in Austin, Texas. TTexas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The Texas House on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 is expected to send the maps to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott has reappointed two members to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council, one of whom is an Amarillo resident.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Perry Gilmore, the executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation and a reserve deputy sheriff with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department, was reappointed to the council. Brownsville resident Carlo Hernandez, the founding member and chair of the Cameron County Crime Stoppers, was also reappointed to the council.

The council’s aim is to advise Abbott on crime stoppers programs throughout the state and certify local crime stoppers programs “in order for them to receive payments of rewards or payments of probation fees established by the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the release states. The terms of both Gilmore and Hernandez are set to expire on Sept. 1, 2025.