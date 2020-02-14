Amarillo resident featured in “First Lady” movie

Amarillo resident Tom Partain portrays the President’s Chief of Staff in the upcoming movie, “First Lady,” which stars Nancy Stafford and Corbin Bernson.

Partain says he got the role after the actor that portrays President Brooks, who just so happens to be in Partain’s scene study class, was approached by Stafford and the movie’s director at a media conference.

“He reads the script and he goes this is great. I tell you what this oval office team, I have a group of people that I’ve been working with for years. Let’s bring them in and be my team,” said Partain.

The movie is a romantic comedy with the backdrop of presidential politics and royal charm.

Partain says he’s not taking this opportunity to get on the big screen for granted.

“Very few get to do a project that even goes to streaming services or DVD, which is what we thought it was going to do but the opportunity to suddenly be in a project that went bam, nationally into theaters, puts you into such a small group of people that get to do that and it is humbling,” said Partain.

To have a release party for it here in Amarillo this weekend matters a lot to Partain and to those that have been behind him every step of the way.

“It means so much that you have a network of people that surround you and encourage you and give you a lot of harassment but it’s always in good fun and I’m looking forward to seeing all of them out at the theater this weekend,” said Partain.

For more information about the movie and it’s premiere showing at the UA Theatre here in Amarillo, click here: https://www.firstladymovie.com/