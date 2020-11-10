Amarillo resident awarded $50K dental makeover courtesy of Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An annual program by Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) provides a member of the high plains community with a free restorative dental procedure.

“My God I’m still shaking. I’m so excited. This is the best present I could ever give my kids, my grandkids that they never saw me with, my teeth. It’s exciting to me, for me, my health,” said Patricia Jones, Amarillo Resident.

It is definitely something to smile about for Jones as she was chosen as the winner of AOMS’ “Smile Again Program.”

“[Our] Smile Again Program is a program that we’ve done the last few years where we have people apply for a free smile makeover. It’s approximately a $50,000 case that we give away for free,” said AOMS Dr. William Graves. “Typically those people will have whatever bad teeth they have removed and replaced with dental implants and then they get a brand new smile the same day of the surgery.”

Nominated by her daughter, Jones was selected out of 2,000 nominees after a lengthy application process.

“She was like, ‘Mom I think you’ll win this.’ I said, ‘Oh let’s do it. Let’s do it,’ and we did it, and here I am and I’m happy. I’m so happy,” said Jones.

Once the procedure is over, good luck trying to get Jones to quit smiling.

“Oh my God, you couldn’t slap that smile off my face once I get these teeth in,” said Jones.

Jones’ makeover is scheduled for January of next year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: