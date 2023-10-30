AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a recent announcement from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, nonstop flights from Amarillo to Houston have begun to fill a “significant market need” for travelers since the addition of the route on Sundays that started on Oct. 8.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Southwest Airlines began the nonstop service that is expected to operate seasonally on Sundays, with Southwest Flight 3459 departing AMA at 3:40 p.m. and arriving to HOU at 5:30 p.m. The return flight, Southwest Flight 2793, will depart HOU at 1:10 p.m. and arrive at AMA at 2:55 p.m.

Early data and passenger feedback, according to Amarillo Director of Aviation Michael Conner, highlighted an increase in travel between Amarillo and Houston since the start of the service.

“The nonstop flight service between Amarillo and Houston is a testament to the evolving needs of our passengers,” Conner said, “Southwest recognizes our community’s dynamic growth and continually adapts with new offerings, such as the recent Houston connection. We’re thrilled to see the uptick in travel and remain committed to enhancing our offerings, ensuring both convenience and efficiency for all our customers.”

From previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Southwest Airlines offers nonstop flights to Austin – Austin Bergstrom International Airport, Denver – Denver International Airport and Dallas – Dallas Love Field.

For details on flight schedules and booking information, travelers are advised to visit www.fly-ama.com or contact their preferred airline.