AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the addition of 33,600 jobs in November, officials with the Texas Workforce Commission announced that Texas reached 13,672,900 jobs one year after hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count.

This comes as Amarillo continues to rank as the city with one of the lowest unemployment rates in Texas. Amarillo, along with the Austin/Round Rock area and Midland, reported a 2.8% unemployment rate in November. In October, Amarillo reported a 2.8% unemployment rate and in November 2021, Amarillo reported a 3.1% rate.

“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state broke a record for total jobs with employers adding 33,600 “nonfarm” jobs in November.

The state of Texas reported a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 3.7% while the United States as a whole reported a rate of 3.4%. According to the release, Abilene reported a rate of 3.2%, Lubbock reported a rate of 3.1% and Wichita Falls reported a rate of 3.5% in November.

“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past years shows that Texas continues to be the best place for business,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said in the release. “In addition, TWC continues to be a support system for our Texas employers, large and small, by providing resources to keep our economy thriving.”