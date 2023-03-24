AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s unemployment rate slightly increased in the month of February, according to the most recent data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday.

According to the data, Amarillo recorded a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, a slight increase from January’s rate of 3.2%. This compares to the state’s overall unemployment rate of 4.5% and the United States’ rate of 3.9%.

Officials with the commission said that Texas added 58,200 jobs in February, reaching 13,831,900 total nonfarm jobs.

“The past 24 months of uninterrupted job growth show the strength of the Texas economy and ongoing economic opportunities for Texans,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “To sustain this growth, TWC supports initiatives to develop a skilled workforce to match employer needs and provide Texans with the skills necessary to succeed.”

Other Texas cities reported their respective unemployment data for February, including:

Abilene: 4.1%

Austin/Round Rock: 3.7%

Lubbock: 3.9%

Midland: 3%

Odessa: 3.9%

San Angelo: 4%

Wichita Falls: 4.5%

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott commented on the recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission, stating that more than 2 million jobs have been added since 2015.

“Texas continues to lead the nation thanks to our innovative businesses and our strong and growing workforce. But we cannot become complacent,” Abbott said in a release from his office. “This session, we will continue cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to build the Texas of tomorrow.”