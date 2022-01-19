Amarillo reopens Housing Choice Voucher pre-application process

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that the pre-application process for the Amarillo Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher program is scheduled to begin Monday (Jan. 24).

According to a news release, the waitlist lottery for the housing choice voucher program is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Feb. 7. through an online platform. The voucher program provides rental assistance for low-income families.

Officials stated that pre-applicants have an equal opportunity to be selected for the program, with the final waitlist being determined through using a random lottery. The release states that households that make the final waitlist will be notified of their status and those not selected in the lottery will also be notified. Those who are not selected are asked to reapply when the waitlist pre-application period reopens.

According to the release, the applications chosen during the latter will be randomly assigned position numbers and subsequently ranked using the following preferences:

Residency within the Amarillo city limits;

Homelessness;

Families with children under the age of 18.

The release states that individuals with a disability are able to request a reasonable accommodation to participate. For more information, or to request a reasonable accommodation, individuals are asked to contact the city’s community development department at 806-378-3098.