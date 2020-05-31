Amarillo rent prices lower compared to other Texas cities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo has seen rent prices drop in the last year, while other cities across the state have seen theirs rise.

According to Chris Salviati, a Housing Economist, rent in Amarillo has remained steady over the past month, but they have declined 0.4% year-over-year.

Salviati also said Amarillo’s median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194.

Salviati also said over the past year, rent has been decreasing in the city of Amarillo, but other cities across the state have seen rents increase. He said of the largest 10 cities that we have data for, in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise.

