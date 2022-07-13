AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of its announcement that residential waste collection services would temporarily switch to a once-per-week schedule rather than twice, the City of Amarillo released further details on when community members can expect to have their dumpsters emptied.

According to the city, the days of dumpster service for Amarillo residents will change beginning Monday:

If residents previously had service on Mondays and Thursdays, they will now be serviced on either Monday or Tuesday.

If residents previously had service on Tuesdays and Fridays, they will be serviced on either Thursday or Friday.

Further, the city stressed that there will be no change in service for residents with poly cart and hand collection routes, or for commercial collection routes.

As noted in previous reporting, the temporary change comes as a result of staffing shortages in the Public Works Department, which handles services such as solid waste collection. Out of the 42 personnel that are needed, the city reported only having 20 staff members working to serve its 69,000 residential accounts.

According to Public Works Director Donny Hooper, the city may be able to return to twice-per-week collections once its staffing levels are up to at least 36. While Hooper said he didn’t foresee the change to be a “huge issue,” he also noted that people who think their dumpster will overflow can call the solid waste department to request an extra collection.