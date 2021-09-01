Amarillo Red Cross, Salvation Army on standby to help with Hurricane Ida relief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane early Sunday morning, making it one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S.

While people are picking up the pieces, the Salvation Army of Amarillo and the American Red Cross of the Texas Panhandle said they are on standby to be deployed to help those in need.

“We’re still on the ‘wait and see list,'” said Kiley Murray, the executive director of the American Red Cross of the Texas Panhandle.

“They haven’t called us yet,” said Quintin Marquez with the Salvation Army in Amarillo.

While our local chapters may not be on the ground, both organizations already have other teams in place.

“By the end of the end of last night or tonight, we’re supposed to be up around that 700 frame,” said Murray.

“The Texas unit made it to Louisiana yesterday,” said Marquez. “They were able to deliver 9,000 meals to the victims over there, as of this morning. Now, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and pretty much every state around Louisiana are also making their way.”

Those teams are there as long as they can be to make sure people have what they need.

“We don’t just show up, we know this for the long haul, that we’re going to be there long after the headlines leave,” said Murray. “Our volunteers and our donors are providing a way for those volunteers to meet folks right when they’ve lost everything.”

“The Salvation Army is going to help these victims out as long as they’re able to stay down there. They will be using the monetary donations to buy more food boxes, more things to put in the food boxes, they’ll be able to buy more water, which the victims will eventually need and it’ll be great to see the Salvation Army helping out and another disaster,” Marquez said.

Both organizations said the best thing you can give is monetary donations. They said it is easier to stretch a dollar than it is to try and stretch supplies.

Donate to the American Red Cross of the Texas Panhandle here.

Donate to the Salvation Army of Amarillo here.