AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo continues to lead the state in the lowest unemployment rate, according to the most recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

According to a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission, Amarillo, along with the Austin-Round Rock area, has the lowest unemployment rate across the state, recording a 2.7% rate. College Station-Bryan followed with 2.9% while Lubbock recorded 3%.

The state’s overall rate was recorded as 4.4%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from February. Officials said in the release that the state added 30,100 total nonagricultural jobs in March, reaching a total of 13,207,600 nonfarm jobs in March 2022.

“We’ve added 152,200 positions so far in 2022, which is more jobs over the first three months than any previous year dating back to 1990,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “The prosperous economic climate in Texas expands opportunities for all who call Texas home.”

Officials said that month after month, more jobs are being added throughout the state, causing more career opportunities to be available for Texas residents, according to the release.

“Our state’s unemployment rate continues to fall, which is a direct indication that Texans are taking advantage of the numerous career opportunities created by our Texas employers,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said in the release. “Texas employers, large and small, continue to show their strength, innovation and vitality by adding jobs to our world-class Lone Star State labor market.”

According to data provided by the Texas Workforce Commission, Amarillo’s March rate is lower than the 3.4% the city recorded in February. It is also lower than the 4.4% unemployment rate the city reported in March 2021.

For more data, visit the Texas Labor Market Information’s website.