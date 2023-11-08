AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau will celebrate the unveiling of Amarillo’s designation as a “Music Friendly Texas Community” during a ceremony at Arts in the Sunset on Nov. 13.

The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau announced in a news release on Wednesday that Amarillo was unveiled as a Music Friendly Texas Community, the 52nd community in Texas to receive the status.

According to Amarillo CVB, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the city was given the status of a ‘Music Friendly Texas Community,’ as officially recognized by the Texas Music Office (TMO).

The visitors bureau said the recognition was a result of the Amarillo Music Friendly Advisory Board successfully completing the multi-step certification process of the Music Friendly Texas program.

The ceremony will be held at Arts in the Sunset, located at 3701 Plains Blvd. The ceremony will include speakers from the Amarillo community and city leaders as they receive their Music Friendly Texas Certification from TMO’s Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams.