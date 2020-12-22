Amarillo receives 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo and Pampa are the first two cities here on the High Plains to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said last night the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived this morning.

BSA reportedly received 2,500 doses and the Pampa Regional Medical Center got 200 doses.

Texas is slated to get 620,000 doses of the vaccine ahead of Christmas.