Amarillo realtor market shows growth during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a lot of aspects of life. The economy is one of the biggest to see a hit, but when it comes to the mortgage rates, it is good news for the consumer.

Right now is definitely what you call a seller’s market.

“What I’m hearing from the realtors is things go on market for sale and they are gone in less than a week,” American Land Title executive president Steven Braddock said. “I’ve heard of things going under contract in a 24-hour span.”

The Amarillo market is currently strong on home sales and refinances.

The biggest thing that seems to be driving the real estate market currently is low inventory and great interest rates.

“I talked to a bank this morning,” Braddock said. “As of this morning based off credit approval, and daily fluctuation you can get a 15 year fixed mortgage for 2.5 percent. Or you can move to a 30 year fixed mortgage for 2.87 percent.”

Homes that are under $500,000 tend to go to the seller, while homes over $500,000 tend to favor the buyer.

Braddock says American Land Title has seen an 86 percent increase in open title orders compared to last year.

To learn more visit, americanlandtexas.com

More from MyHighPlains.com: