Amarillo ranks 36th in the nation, 3rd in state for auto theft rate, report says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau 2018 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report, Amarillo ranks 36th in the country and 3rd in the State of Texas for auto theft rate.

As the chosen spokesman of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority’s “If You Like It, Lock It” campaign, country singer and songwriter Gary P. Nunn is making stops all across the Lone Star State to raise awareness.

According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU), there have been 481 stolen vehicle reports this year in Potter and Randall counties. 432 of those stolen vehicles had the keys left in the vehicle. That is 90 percent. In 134 of those, the car was left running unattended.

Nunn said he hopes his stop here in the Yellow City will raise awareness of just how easily auto theft can happen.

“They need to be more aware of the threat they are and the incredible, massive scale that auto theft has risen to. It really is amazing. My eyes have been opened up hanging with these police officers and hearing the stories they’ve told. Very enlightening,” said Nunn.

Nunn also told us he was more inspired to join the campaign as he has been on the wrong end of vehicle theft twice.

Other stops included on Nunn’s campaign were Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and Beaumont.