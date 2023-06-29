AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 17-year-old Gavin Bryce Brewer, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Sexual Assault and Sexual Assault.”
Officials described Brewer as a man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Brewer’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or through the P3 tips app. A tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
