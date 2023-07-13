AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Rainbow Room are set to host a “Back to School Supply Drive” from July 15 through Aug. 31.

According to an Amarillo Rainbow Room press release, this school supply drive aims to help CPS-involved children and families in Amarillo.

Officials said the following donations are needed:

Backpacks

Pencils

Pens

Calculators

Notebooks

Glue

Rulers

Folders

AAR added that monetary donations are also accepted.

The release states that potential donors can drop off donations at Texas DFPS located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue. For More Information Contact Jenn Sugg at 806-354-6292.