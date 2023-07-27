AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource room for children and families who are involved with child protective services in Potter and Randall County. The organization throughout the year takes supplies like diapers, formula, clothing, cribs and many other items.

They are currently hosting their ‘Back to School Supply Drive’ to prepare children and families that they serve for a successful school year. The organization is looking to fill 600 backpacks with basic school supplies like pencils, pens and notebooks.

“This would be our 37th year doing the program. We just want to make sure that all the kids that are going back to school have all their basic school supply needs to be successful in school,” said Jenn Sugg, Rainbow Room Coordinator.

Sugg added that it is important that these children get all the supplies that they need so they may start the school year on a strong note.

“Abuse and neglect cannot always be seen by kids. But they do see if you have something or if you don’t have something. And so, we just want to make sure that all these kids feel the same as all the other kids with what they need to be ready to do school and be successful,” said Sugg.

The collection period for the drive is from now until Aug 31. The drop-off location will be at Texas DFPS at 3521 SW 15 Avenue. Items needed include notebooks, rulers, glue, calculators, backpacks, pen and pencils. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The organization has also created an Amazon Wishlist with all of the needed items.

For more information, you can contact Jenn Sugg at 806- 354-6292 or Jennifer.sugg@dfps.texas.gov.