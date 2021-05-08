Amarillo Railroad Museum hosts open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big day over at the Amarillo Railroad Museum for their Trains, Planes, and Automobiles! May open house Saturday.

Local first responder agencies were there, as well as a car club, a local air museum, and several other vendors were on-site.

“Our president Dave Jusiak came up with the idea, why don’t we see about doing some kind of transportation open house out here and so it just kind of grew from there. I think we really started talking about it probably a year ago. And you know it takes a while to get all the people together and get commitments but we’ve had really good participation,” Jerry Michels, a founding member of the museum.

The museum also had a historian who was available to answer questions about their Department of Energy white train.