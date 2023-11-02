CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that a few Amarillo radio personalities will take part in a panel discussion on the major impact that female musicians have had within the music industry on Nov. 9 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

Officials detailed that “Super Women: A Panel on Women in Music” will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 and is free and open to the public.

Officials noted that panelists will include:

Johnny Black, afternoon DJ and content director at 100.9 The Eagle;

Jenny Inzerillo, music director and host for High Plains Public Radio;

Amy Hart, FM90 program director; and

Dr. Brian Ingrassia, WT associate.

“I traditionally use music as the text for one of my English courses,” said Daniel Klaehn, Writing Center director and instructor of rhetoric, composition and technical communication in WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages. “This semester, my course is titled ‘The Super Woman,’ where I utilize artists such as Dolly Parton, Destiny’s Child and Tracy Chapman to shape conversations around cultural, workplace and relational issues.”

“Audiences will learn from these experts about both historical and current issues facing women in music, especially how those issues exist in the Texas Panhandle,” Klaehn said. “We want to encourage people to learn about others through music, and, ultimately, we hope people will write their own stories.”

The WT Writing Center will present the panel discussion for the evening. According to officials, the center provides writing assistance including proofreading for errors, feedback and guidance to promote good writing across disciplines.