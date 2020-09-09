Amarillo Public Library’s ‘Laugh & Learn’ series goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents who have opted to home-school their children this year may find themselves needing more material.

Now, the Amarillo Public Library wants to help out with free “Laugh & Learn” virtual sessions.

The library’s youth coordinator, Kimberley Haddox, heads up the series and said the program can be an effective learning experience for at-home students.

“We love doing this program that kind of appeals to the younger audience pulls them in and gives them things to do at home especially right now,” Haddox explained. “If you don’t give them enough stimulation to work that muscle it atrophies on them and if we can step in there and give a little extra something so that you’re not spending all of your time trying to figure out a way to help your kiddo to get them where they need to be in their milestone.”

Parents can access the free program on APL’s Facebook lives Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m.

“Our laugh and learn stay up the whole time because we don’t use any copyright materials so play it as many times as you want to,” Haddox added.

As an added resource for parents and students at home APL has made their book sale virtual. For more information, click here.

