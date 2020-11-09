Amarillo Public Library announces changes due to city Alternative Service Delivery Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Monday, all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed to the public, but APL and Harrington Library Consortium cardholders will continue to have access to the Library collection through curbside pickup.



The Amarillo Public Library said in a statement, “The safety of our community—including our patrons and staff—is the most important consideration of this project, so all curbside transactions will be entirely contactless.”

The Amarillo Public Library said patrons should follow these steps to take advantage of curbside service:

Call any library location to request materials, or place materials on hold through amarillolibrary.org.

Wait for a call or email from Library staff to let you know materials are ready to be picked up. Patrons with a long distance phone number need to supply an email address.

Call the library from the parking lot to let staff know you’ve arrived and which car you’re in.

Show Library staff your photo ID through the closed window of your car. Staff will not approach a car with windows down.

Staff will place materials on the curb and step away for you to retrieve.

Here are a few other things you need to know:

Library staff will accept phone calls Monday through Saturday between 9 AM and 6 PM.

Pick-ups for curbside service will take place Monday through Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM.

For patrons visiting the library on foot or bicycle, waiting and pick-up areas will be designated on sidewalks so materials can be placed for pick-up while maintaining a safe distance.

Returned materials must be placed in exterior book returns. Library staff will not accept returns directly from patrons.

Returned materials will be quarantined, so those materials may remain on a patron’s account for several days after return. Items will be marked with the date returned and will be backdated when checked in once the quarantine period expires.

Patrons can still check out 4 DVDs at one time, but the overall limit is 8 so that patrons have access to the movie collection while returned DVDs are still in quarantine.

The standard checkout period of two weeks will apply unless patrons request a longer loan period.

Amarillo Public Library staff will continue to offer take-home kits for some programs. These will need to be requested by phone and picked up curbside.

Inclement weather may affect the availability of curbside service.

