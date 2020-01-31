Amarillo Public Library wins ‘Achievement of Excellence Award’ fifth year in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is not every year your local library can call itself “award-winning”.

For the fifth year in a row, the Amarillo Public Library is one out of 53 other public library systems in Texas to be awarded the “Achievement of Excellence Award”, ranking it top 10% in the state.

“Every year the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association recognizes libraries in Texas that have achieved a standard of excellence,” Stacy Clopton-Yates with Amarillo Public Library said.

As quiet as it is kept, Clopton-Yates said that the honor goes beyond the bookshelves.

“Out of the areas that they look at are your summer reading club, your outreach to under-served communities, your cultural programming, your web presence, and your professional development,” Clopton-Yates said.

Clopton-Yates said the library makes it a top priority to host book clubs and summer reading programs so children can always have a chance to learn.

“Summer reading programs at libraries are so important,” she explained. “That’s why it’s evaluated in this award, there’s a very real phenomenon called ‘The Summer Slide.’ Children leave school in May and they come back in August and they’ve dropped. Research shows that does not have to happen, that kids that stay active and keep their brains and their minds engaged over the summer cannot lose ground.”

The best part about this award-winning library is that access to it is free and easy.

“There is no charge whatsoever! If you live inside the Amarillo city limits your library card is absolutely free. You can come to any of our Amarillo locations and get a library card in five minutes,” Clopton-Yates said.

Clopton-Yates also said APL could not have kept their five year winning streak up without the help of their dedicated library staff.

