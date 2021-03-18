Amarillo Public Library to resume regular hours on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library said it will be returning to regular hours of operation on Monday, March 22, resuming evening and Sunday afternoon hours on the following schedule:

Downtown Library and Southwest Branch Library

Monday through Thursday — 9 AM to 9 PM,

Friday and Saturday — 9 AM to 6 PM

Sunday — 2 to 6 PM

East, North, and Northwest Branches

Monday and Tuesday — Noon to 9 PM

Wednesday through Saturday — 9 AM to 6 PM

Sunday — 2 to 6 PM

The APL said this is following the Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status move to level yellow.

The APL also said, starting Monday, the library will begin allowing outside nonprofit organizations to make reservations to rent library meeting rooms with additional COVID-19 precautions added to the previous meeting room policies.

Amanda Barrera, Director of Library Services, said library staff may begin to offer in-person programming again on a limited basis as long as Amarillo’s COVID-19 numbers remain low. “Many of our patrons are eager for a return to in-person events, and so are we. In the past, we have rarely had to restrict program attendance, but maintaining appropriate safety measures may require that as we go forward.” APL continues saying library staff will continue to offer programs through social media, take-home kits, and virtual Storytime weekday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on the APL’s Facebook page.

The APL said they would continue to provide curbside service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Curbside service can be accessed through the APL’s website or contacting any library location by phone.