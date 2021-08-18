Amarillo Public Library to resume curbside service on Aug. 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library will resume its curbside service in an “effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19” beginning Monday, Aug.23 , according to a press release by the Amarillo Public Library.

The hours of operation have not changed and all location will remain open to the public while curbside service will be available on the following schedule:

Downtown Library and Southwest Branch Library — Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. East, North, and Northwest Branch Libraries — Monday and Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the release, the Amarillo Public Library is operating with a reduced staff on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays therefore, curbside service is not available on those days.

Director of Library Services, Amanda Barrera, said that the library staff will wear masks and “appreciate patrons wearing masks in the library.”

“While masks are certainly not required, we are following the advice and recommendations of the CDC and City of Amarillo Public Health Department to reduce the spread of COVID,” Barrera said.

In addition, Barrera explains that the staff has done a great job dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Time and time again our staff has shown that they are more than capable of rising to any challenge presented to our department. Resuming curbside service is our way of ensuring that patrons continue to have access to our collection while doing our part to reduce the spread of the virus,” Barrera said.

The public can still call during regular business hours to request material or place material on hold through amarillolibrary.org and library staff will contact individuals by phone or email when the material is ready to be picked up. Long distance phone numbers will require an email, according to the Amarillo Public Library.

The library also notes that a patrons must call when they arrive at the library to tell staff what kind of car they are driving. A drop off space will be marked so individuals arriving at the library on foot or bicycle can grab their materials on the space where staff can place it while maintaining a safe distance.

Material is made available online by the Amarillo Public Library to download for research or educational purposes.



