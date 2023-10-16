AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library will host Dr. J.E. Wolfson, State Coordinator of Education for the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission who will present Genocide Unmasked: Naming the Crimes, Seeing the Faces.

According to the APL, the word genocide did not exist before WWII but is now recognized as a crime by the international community, thanks to the work and determination of a single individual. Dr. Wolfson will share this fascinating historical journey and will discuss how the term genocide was conceived and labeled in order to criminalize the offense and prevent its recurrence.

He will look into how genocides have occurred around the world, what features are evident among them, how survivors have testified to their ordeals, and what challenges genocides still pose.

This event takes place Tuesday, October 17 at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library. Doors will open at 5:15 with refreshments provided by the American Library Association and the program will begin at 5:45.

According to APL, Genocide Unmasked is supported in part by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission and the Texas Historical Commission.

The Amarillo Public Library said the program is part of a series of events presented in conjunction with the Amarillo Public Library’s participation in Stories of Exile Reading Groups for Public Libraries—a book discussion group that uses works of Yiddish literature in translation to encourage teens and adults to think about experiences of displacement, migration, homelands, journeys, identity, and belonging.

Amarillo Public Library added they are one of only 30 libraries in the United States that earned the right to participate.