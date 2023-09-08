AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library released details on its “Friends of the Public Library Brown Bag Book Sale” set for Friday through Sunday at the Downtown Library, giving the community an opportunity to fill a grocery-size bag with books and media.

Organizers detailed that attendees can fill a bag for $7.50 per bag or three bags for $20. Those interested can bring their own reusable shopping bag, not paper, or purchase a bag at the library for $7 each or three for $18.

In addition, 2023 Friends memberships will be available for purchase. Individual memberships are priced at $10 while family memberships are $25, according to organizers.

The APL released the days and times for the brown bag book sale:

Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; after-hours for “Friends Only”

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Open to the public

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Discount Bag Day $5 per bag



The Amarillo College Presidential Scholars Program will be on-site to assist shoppers and any tips earned will benefit the Chris Macon Memorial Scholarship, according to organizers. More information on the sale and other library services can be found here.