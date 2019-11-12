Amarillo Public Library to host “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit

From October 28th to December 9th of 2020, the Amarillo Public Library will have the honor of serving as hosts for the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit.



The traveling exhibition examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930’s and 1940’s and is based on the special exhibition of the same name at the museum in Washington, D.C.



Stacy Yates with the Amarillo Public Library says that having something like this here on the high plains, can provide a world of insight on the subject.

“Since this exhibit is really focused on the role that Americans played, I think it’s going to be very meaningful for a lot of people. I think it’s really important that the panhandle of Texas was chosen for this exhibit because we’re not the largest city in the state or the region. It shows that the people that made this decision wanted to share this with the people of our area,” said Yates.

The only other library that will have this exhibit in the state of Texas will be at the Texas A&M University Library at College Station.

Fore more information on the exhibit: https://exhibitions.ushmm.org/americans-and-the-holocaust/main?ala