AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that the Amarillo Public Library’s Southwest Branch is set to be closed for a month starting Jan. 15.

According to an APL Facebook post, the Southwest Branch is set to be closed from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19 due to carpet renovations.

Officials said while the Southwest Branch is closed, residents can visit one of the other four APL’s locations:

Downtown Library 413 SE 4th – 806-378-3054

East Branch Library 2232 E 27th – 806-342-1589

North Branch Library 2232 E 27th – 806-342-1589

Northwest Branch Library 6100 SW 9th – 806-359-2035