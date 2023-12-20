AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that the Amarillo Public Library’s Southwest Branch is set to be closed for a month starting Jan. 15.
According to an APL Facebook post, the Southwest Branch is set to be closed from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19 due to carpet renovations.
Officials said while the Southwest Branch is closed, residents can visit one of the other four APL’s locations:
- Downtown Library 413 SE 4th – 806-378-3054
- East Branch Library 2232 E 27th – 806-342-1589
- North Branch Library 2232 E 27th – 806-342-1589
- Northwest Branch Library 6100 SW 9th – 806-359-2035
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.