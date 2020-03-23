Amarillo Public Library shifting to curbside service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library is closing its doors for a little bit, but this does not mean you still cannot get books or other items from them.

The Amarillo Public Library is shifting to a curbside checkout service.

“By allowing people to continue to pick up library materials, we’re allowing people to continue reading, listening to audiobooks, watching movies, but still comply with the guidelines that can keep us all healthier,” said Stacy Clopton Yates, Public Relations Coordinator at the Amarillo Library.

To use the service, you can go to the library’s website to request materials, or call any library location between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

People can request books, movies, or audiobooks, give them a list or ask them to pull a selection for you based on reading level and genre.

Once the request is ready, the library will call and bring those materials to your car and pick up items for return.

You will be required to show a photo ID to receive the materials.

The curbside service will end each day at 5 p.m.

Checkout times will be extended. Any materials currently checked out will now be due on April 30.

These checkouts will be for six weeks until the library resumes normal operations.

