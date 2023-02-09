AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library announced it was recognized by a statewide library association for the 8th year in a row.

The Amarillo Public Library said it was recognized by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association with its Achievement of Excellence Award.

According to the APL, it is one of only 73 of the 542 public library systems in Texas to earn the distinction. This places the APL in the top 15% of all public libraries in the state.

“We are grateful to TMLDA for recognizing our staff’s outstanding work year after year. 2022 was especially significant as we returned to in-person programming and hosted the Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibition from the American Library Association and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum,” said Amanda Barrera, director of library services.