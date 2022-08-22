AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Monday that it had received a grant from the Texas Book Festival, which supports “collection enhancement” for Texas public libraries.

The funding, according to representatives with the Amarillo library, aids libraries to “share the diversity and breadth of literature with their communities,” with the funding coming from book sales at the Texas Book Festival and additional donors.

Texas Book Festival School & Community Programs Coordinator Michelle Hernandez stated, “We applaud the work you are doing to help foster a love of reading in your community and to best serve your library patrons with books that meet their needs and interests.”

Representatives detailed that the library will use the funding to purchase additional “interactive read along titles,” which allows readers to turn the pages like a traditional book, follow along with an audio book, or switch to learning mode.

APL Youth Services Coordinator Melody Boren said, “Audiobooks are a great tool for teaching kids to love literature. Interactive titles take that tool and integrate it into a physical book with pages to turn and sentences to read. Kids experience a deeper level of learning because more senses are involved in the reading process.”

“Studies show that rereading helps kids become stronger readers by building vocabulary and improving comprehension. These interactive books let kids read and hear a book as many times as they want, and parents and children love them. We can`t keep them on the shelf,” added Boren.



Visit the Amarillo Public Library website for more information on library programs along with additional research and services assistance.