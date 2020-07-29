Amarillo Public Library providing free virtual citizenship classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library is making sure the process of becoming a U.S. citizen is not delayed due to the pandemic.

For about five years, the Amarillo Public Library in downtown has provided free classes for those preparing to take a citizenship exam.

“We’ve served over 500 students through that program alone,” Instructor and Digital Services Librarian Benjamin Wilting said. “We just go through what people need to know to pass their citizenship test. It’s a six-week program. We usually offer it three times a year.

The pandemic has prompted wilting to start filming virtual classes.

“Once COVID hit and it wasn’t safe to have classes with everyone in the same room anymore, that sort of came to the forefront that’s what pushed us to sort of double-time it and start filming these classes,” said Wilting.

Wilting has put together a studio and hopes to start production as soon as possible.

“USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) took a break for a while as well, but they’ve started picking back up, picking up where they left off, so it’s important for us to keep pace with them and be able to provide the services to our community so they don’t get left behind,” said Wilting.

Wilting told us the plan is to get the video classes online by the end of September which is when the in-person classes were supposed to start.

