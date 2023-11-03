AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library released details on social media about its MakerSpace “Stitches for Warmth” project, which will allow the community to knit items like beanies and scarves to give back to the community through the end of the year.

The MakerSpace can be found at the Downtown Library, located at 413 SE Fourth, and the library noted it will provide free yarn and knitting needles for participants to create items for the project until Dec. 31. The finished pieces can be returned to any of the Amarillo Public Library locations and will then be distributed through the City of Amarillo’s Coming Home program, the post read.

The post added that small-class knitting lessons will be available between Nov. 6 and 16 for those who want to learn more about knitting techniques. Call the MakerSpace at 806-378-3054 to sign up for free.