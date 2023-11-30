AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library is working to make sure the last month of the year is filled with programs and events for everyone. Library officials are kicking it off tomorrow with its Friend of the Amarillo Public Library “Discount Brown Bag Book Sale”.

“The book sale this weekend raises money for Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, but it’s also our discount sale. So, people can buy a bag of books for $5 and if they bring their own reusable bags, then it’s just $4.50 a bag,” said Stacy Clopton, Coordinator of PR and Programming. “We have a lot of different titles to choose from down there. And it’s just a lot of fun.”

Clopton said that during the holiday break, it is important that children stay engaged with literacy.

“When kids get out of school, it can be hard to find things to keep them occupied and engaged. So, we have some terrific opportunities for them. The staff at the downtown library are producing holiday skits, so people can make an arrangement to come and see those,” said Clopton.

On Dec. 13 children will be able to enjoy story time and meet a special guest.

“We will be having our traditional Pete the Cat story time and Santa visit. Storytime starts at 5:30 p.m., and we have special Christmas type Pete the Cat stories that we tell. We’ve been doing it for a few years now it’s been pretty popular. Then at 6 p.m. Santa arrives,” said Kim Haddox, Amarillo Public Library Northwest Youth Assistant.

All upcoming events that the library will be hosting can be found on the library’s website.