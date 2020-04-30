Amarillo Public Library planning to reopen on May 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Although given the green light by Governor Greg Abbott, the Amarillo Public Library has decided to take another week to put safety guidelines in place before re-opening.

“We did not just want to throw our doors open tomorrow and not be prepared to do it in a safe way,” Stacy Clopton-Yates with the library explained. “We are going to reopen to the public on Monday May 11. We are taking that week to put procedures in place to be sure that we are doing things as safely as possible. “

When the library went to curbside services at the beginning of the pandemic, staff took the extra precautions to quarantine and it is something they will continue to do.

“Materials are literally taken out of the bins by employees wearing gloves, set on a table and labeled ‘do not touch’ until it is quarantined,” Clopton-Yates added.

For people who are needing to use the library’s computers, Yates advised for guests to plan their visit ahead of time.

“Because we want to enforce the six-feet guidelines we will have fewer public access computers available for the public to use,” Clopton-Yates said.

Yates said during these unprecedented times, the most important thing is safety.

“We’re not so much playing it by ear as we are playing it by science we are following the directions of the CDC and our own public health department,” Clopton-Yates explained.

The library is planning to reduce its hours at all locations when they reopen on May 11. To keep up with their updates click here.

