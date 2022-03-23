AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s about stories. I think people like to have stories,” said Stacy Clopton, Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator.

People will have the opportunity to learn more about their story this week at the “Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration,” put on by Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS.

“We’re bringing together the excitement around genealogy studies. Genealogy is one of the most popular hobbies in the country and the program “Finding Your Roots,” with Henry Louis Gates Jr. has only increased that enthusiasm,” said Clopton.

The celebration will consist of various stations providing different activities.

“There will be a station for beginning genealogy. If you’ve never done any genealogy research and you just need to know where to start, you can start at that table. There will also be stations for further research. There will be people who can show you how to use the ancestry.com resources that are available at the downtown library as well as the extensive collection of genealogical materials we have here,” said Clopton.

Clopton said in most people’s research, they are finding out something they never expected. Which is what it’s all about.

“Sometimes it’s something kind of scandalous. Sometimes it’s something that makes you proud but it’s just an awareness of where you come from,” said Clopton.

The makerspace will also be open for people to do arts and crafts related to creating a family tree.

The event will be Thursday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Downtown Library.

Admission is free and open for all ages.