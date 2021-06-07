Amarillo Public Library officially opens Makerspace

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library has a new way for people to learn and explore new crafting skills.

The APL has officially opened their new Makerspace, a renovation aimed at helping people create and learn something new at the downtown branch of the library.

It offers the tools needed for those who want to learn skills like sewing, leatherworking, and other craft skills.

There is also the opportunity to connect with people in the community who can teach those skills.

“We’ve got sewing, little bit of metal working, leatherworking, we’ve got a traditional arts section in the other rom so we’ve got lots of activities and new hobbies for people to try here,” said Ben Wilting, APL Digital Services Librarian.

The library will require training for use of certain tools and for kids to be accompanied by an adult.