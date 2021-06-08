Amarillo Public Library offering up numerous activities with “Amarillo Reads in the Summer” program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For parents looking to keep their kids as well as themselves busy over the summer, Amarillo Public Library could be the answer with their summer reading program.

“We’re so excited, so grateful to have people back in the library. We are pleased people are taking advantage of all the the fun things our amazing staff have put together for them,” said Stacy Clopton, Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator.

Clopton said people of all ages are eager to get involved with this year’s “Amarillo Reads in the Summer” program and the numbers show it.

“This year we’ve already, we’re just eight days into the program and we’ve already surpassed the number of people who registered last year,” said Clopton.

The theme this year is “Tails and Tales” which has them partnering with a number of local organizations including Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

“We went and took photographs of adoptable animals in the animal management shelter and then we created bios for them and reading lists for them and paint by numbers portraits of them. So you can come to the downtown library and choose one of these kits and learn more about an animal that’s looking for a forever home,” said Clopton.

There’s a second part to the “Amarillo Reads in the Summer” program.

“That when you sign up you get a reading log. If you read for 30 days and you have from June 1 to July 31 to do that, read at least 15 minutes for 30 days, you get a prize,” said Clopton.

Which is all to ensure a fun and educational summer.

“You are never too young and you are never too old to enroll in our summer reading program. We’re just looking forward to a great summer,” said Clopton.

Clopton said the prizes for kids that complete the reading goal is a new book, for adults the prize is a voucher for a bag of books from the friends of the library book sales.

Teenagers can choose between the voucher or the book.

To learn more about the programs or how to sign up, click here.