AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As June begins on the High Plains, the Amarillo Public Library announced registration and program information for its summer reading club, Amarillo Reads in the Summer. As it introduced its theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” for 2022, library officials encouraged people of all ages to join.

Sign-ups for the club began Wednesday, said library officials. Members who read for at least 15 minutes per day for 30 days will earn a new book or Friends of the Library Book Sale voucher. Those interested in signing up can do so at any Amarillo Public Library location, and will receive a calendar of events as well as a reading log. Participants will have both June and July to complete 30 days of reading.

Other events through the summer club program, as announced by the library, included:

The Rubber Ducky Club

Library officials noted that participants, kids aged from birth to age three, will receive a rubber ducky of their choice when they sign up, along with an early literacy log of activities for children and caregivers to do together each week of the program. Those that complete any of the six early literacy challenges outlined in the reading log will earn a brand-new book.

“We recommend reading daily with kids starting from infancy because research shows that daily reading contributes to language development, stronger vocabulary, literacy skills, brain development, and parent/child bonding,” said the Amarillo Public Library, “Adding these early literacy challenges to your routine will help your child be ready to read when the time comes.”

Where’s Narwhal?

There’s a narwhal hiding in the seascape at the Northwest Branch Library, according to officials. Those visiting the library will be able to search for him throughout the month of June.

Wall of Fish

Throughout the Amarillo Reads in the Summer program, according to officials, the East Branch Library will be handing out fish that participants can decorate and turn in to add to one of the library walls.

Sea Horse Hunt

Similar to the ‘Where’s Narwhal?’ event, library officials said that the Southwest Branch has hidden sea horses all over the building. Those who find them will have the opportunity to learn more about the sea creatures.

Beach Blanket Blackout

The Downtown Library will be handing out blackout cards in June and July, said officials, that participants can use to improve close reading skills. Those who find at least ten of the listed story elements in their reading will be able to pull a prize from the Pirate Treasure Chest.

Laugh & Learn at the Northwest Branch Library

Officials announced that participants will be able to join Miss Kim and Miss Katie in the Northwest Library meeting room each Wednesday in June and July at 10:30 a.m. The program was designed for infants and toddlers, but officials noted that older kids will also be welcome at the Laugh & Learn meetings.

Underwater Olympics

Library officials announced that the Northwest Branch Library will host outside games to kick off the summer reading program on Wednesday at 3 p.m., though the games will move inside in the event of chilly or wet weather. Participants were advised to wear sunscreen and bring a bottle of water, and to wear clothes that they don’t mind getting wet.

Setting Sail on the Ocean of Possibilities

The North Branch Library will host sea stories and sailing crafts, plus an Ocean in a Jar activity for teens, on Thursday at 2 p.m. Officials said that the event will be one of the first opportunities for participants to win free passes to Wonderland Park.

Pirates Loose in the Library!

Library officials said that participants will be able to join a pirate scavenger hunt in the Downtown Library in June, beginning Friday. Those involved will be able to learn their pirate name, make a pirate hat, and search the library area for loose pirates.

CD Fish

In an effort to make art while keeping plastic out of oceans and landfills, library officials invited participants to turn a CD into a fish design on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the East Branch Library.

Ocean Yoga – Part One

Set to be hosted at the East Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. on June 4, library officials invited families to learn basic yoga poses for strength, flexibility, and mindfulness from Pamela Gallaway.

Other summer programs from the Amarillo Public Library include the Quilt of Many Hands and History Unfolded projects, which are also open to adults.