AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Public Library, the upcoming weekend will be filled with deals available to Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and other community members at the Friends of the APL Brown Bag Book Sale.

The schedule for the weekend, as published by the library organizers on social media, included:

Friday, Sept. 9 – Friends Only Night 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Downtown Amarillo Public Library Friends of the Amarillo Public Library members can fill grocery bags with books, movies, and music for $7.50 per bag or three bags for $20.

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Open to the Public 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Downtown Amarillo Public Library Members of the public can fill grocery bags with books, movies, and music for just $7.50 per bag, or three bags for $20.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Bargain Day 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Downtown Amarillo Public Library Members of the public can fill grocery bags with books, movies, and music for $5 per bag.



As described by library officials, the Brown Bag Book Sale is held several times per year and has acted as the main fundraiser for the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library. The weekend event will be the first in-person book sale hosted since 2019, and officials noted that “Amarillo Reads” vouchers from the summer of 2019 and forward can be used at the sale.

For more information on the event, call 806-378-3051. Further information on the Amarillo Public Library, its events, and its services can be found on its website.