AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library announced that it will host its latest discount Brown Bag Sale from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3 at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

During the end-of-the-year bargain sale, according to the library, patrons will be able to fill a grocery bag with books and media for $5 per bag, or $4.50 per bag for those who bring their own reusable bag. Prices are also expected to drop on Sunday.

The schedule published by the library included:

Friday, Dec. 1 – 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. After Hours – Friends of the Amarillo Public Library only

Saturday, Dec. 2 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open to the public

Sunday, Dec. 3 – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Discount Bag Day – $3 per bag



“We are especially grateful to members of the Amarillo College Presidential Scholars Program who will be assisting shoppers throughout the sale,” said the library announcement, “They will use tips received to support the Chris Macon Memorial Scholarship, so please take advantage of their help and tip generously to help them be ‘kind like Chris!”

Library officials also noted that 2024 Friends memberships will also be available during the sale, priced at $10 for individuals and $25 for families.

Further information about the event and others can be found by calling 806-378-3051.