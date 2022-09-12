AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library will host an opening reception for the “Americans and the Holocaust” traveling exhibition on Friday at its downtown branch at 413 SE 4th Ave.

According to library officials, the exhibition was created by the American Library Association and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and focuses on key questions regarding the relationship between the US and the Holocaust, including those about what Americans knew and what more could have been done at the time.

The exhibition will run from Sept. 17 through Oct. 23.

More information on the Amarillo Public Library, its services, and its events can be found on its website.